Tropical Storm Hilary
Women’s World Cup Final
Canadian wildfires
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari divorce
“Blue Beetle” beats “Barbie”

Whitcomb leads Seattle against Minnesota after 23-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Seattle Storm (9-22, 6-9 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (15-16, 9-7 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Lynx -5.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle takes on the Minnesota Lynx after Sami Whitcomb scored 23 points in the Storm’s 78-70 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

Other news
Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) takes a shot ahead of Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Sparks snap 13-game skid against Aces with 78-72 victory
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray shoots as Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, forward Breanna Stewart (30) and forward Betnijah Laney (44) watch during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Chelsea Gray’s triple-double leads the Aces, who end the Liberty’s 6-game win streak
Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper shoots next to Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Chicago Sky trying to squeeze into playoffs after undergoing major changes

The Lynx are 9-7 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is 7- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Storm have gone 6-9 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 78-70 on Aug. 19. Napheesa Collier scored 24 points to help lead the Lynx to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla McBride is averaging 13.2 points for the Lynx. Collier is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jewell Loyd is scoring 23.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Storm. Whitcomb is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Storm: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.