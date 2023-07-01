Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Minnesota plays Phoenix following Collier’s 31-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota Lynx (6-9, 5-4 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (3-11, 1-8 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Mercury -2.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces the Phoenix Mercury after Napheesa Collier scored 31 points in the Lynx’s 99-97 overtime win against the Seattle Storm.

The Mercury are 1-8 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is 1-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lynx are 5-4 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is 1-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mercury won 90-81 in the last meeting on May 26. Diana Taurasi led the Mercury with 23 points, and Aerial Powers led the Lynx with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taurasi is averaging 14.4 points and 5.2 assists for the Mercury.

Kayla McBride is averaging 12.8 points for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 2-8, averaging 75.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Megan Gustafson: out (concussion), Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal), Shey Peddy: out (achilles).

Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.