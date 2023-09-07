GWU sheltering in place
Minnesota visits Chicago after McBride’s 23-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota Lynx (19-19, 12-8 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (16-22, 4-15 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays the Chicago Sky after Kayla McBride scored 23 points in the Lynx’s 86-73 victory against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Sky have gone 6-13 at home. Chicago ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Courtney Williams averaging 4.9.

The Lynx have gone 10-8 away from home. Minnesota has a 4-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lynx won 88-79 in the last matchup on Aug. 9. Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 29 points, and Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elizabeth Williams is averaging 9.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Sky. Copper is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Collier is averaging 21.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Lynx. McBride is averaging 16.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 80.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Lynx: Jessica Shepard: out (ankle), Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.