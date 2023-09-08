Pelosi running for reelection
Chicago faces Minnesota following Copper’s 25-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota Lynx (19-19, 12-8 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (16-22, 4-15 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sky -4.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Minnesota Lynx after Kahleah Copper scored 25 points in the Chicago Sky’s 96-69 victory against the Indiana Fever.

The Sky are 6-13 on their home court. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up 83.1 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Lynx are 10-8 on the road. Minnesota ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lynx won 88-79 in the last matchup on Aug. 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Copper is averaging 18.6 points for the Sky. Marina Mabrey is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Kayla McBride is averaging 13.9 points for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 80.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Lynx: Jessica Shepard: out (ankle), Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.