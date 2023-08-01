Connecticut hosts Minnesota after Bonner’s 31-point game

Minnesota Lynx (13-13, 8-7 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (18-7, 10-3 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sun -11.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut hosts the Minnesota Lynx after DeWanna Bonner scored 31 points in the Connecticut Sun’s 87-83 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sun have gone 8-4 in home games. Connecticut ranks sixth in the WNBA with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Brionna Jones averaging 3.2 offensive boards.

The Lynx have gone 7-5 away from home. Minnesota is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on July 30 the Lynx won 87-83 led by 19 points from Kayla McBride, while Bonner scored 31 points for the Sun.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bonner is averaging 19.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Sun. Alyssa Thomas is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

McBride is averaging 12.9 points for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 82.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (right ankle), Rachel Banham: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.