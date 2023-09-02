What didn’t happen this week
Phoenix takes on Minnesota, seeks to stop 7-game slide

By The Associated Press
 
Phoenix Mercury (9-27, 2-15 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (17-19, 11-8 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix looks to end its seven-game skid with a win over Minnesota.

The Lynx are 11-8 in conference play. Minnesota ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Napheesa Collier averaging 6.3.

The Mercury are 2-15 in Western Conference play. Phoenix ranks third in the Western Conference with 19.3 assists per game led by Sug Sutton averaging 4.5.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on July 8 the Lynx won 75-64 led by 12 points from Collier, while Michaela Onyenwere scored 24 points for the Mercury.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is averaging 21.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Brittney Griner is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Mercury. Sophie Cunningham is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 4-6, averaging 77.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Mercury: 2-8, averaging 76.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Jessica Shepard: out (ankle), Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.