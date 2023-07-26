U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, testifies before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Congress holds UFO hearing
A man negotiates neck-deep floodwaters in his village caused by Typhoon Doksuri in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri blew ashore in a cluster of islands and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least a few people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off rural houses, flooded low-lying villages and toppled trees, officials said. (AP Photo/Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz)
Deadly typhoon strikes the Philippines
In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Actor Kevin Spacey addresses the media outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A Jury cleared Kevin Spacey of nine sex offences. The Hollywood star, 64, had been on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of sexually assaulting four men in the period between 2001 and 2013. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Kevin Spacey acquitted
United States' Lindsey Horan (10), Megan Rapinoe (15) and Sophia Smith top, celebrate after Horan scored their third goal during the second half of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US vs. Dutch in Women’s World Cup

Washington visits Minnesota on 4-game road skid

By The Associated Press
 
Washington Mystics (12-10, 6-8 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (10-13, 8-7 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Lynx -3.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to stop its four-game road skid when the Mystics face Minnesota.

The Lynx are 5-8 in home games. Minnesota has a 3-10 record against teams above .500.

The Mystics have gone 4-6 away from home. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 81.5 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lynx won 80-78 in the last matchup on June 3. Kayla McBride led the Lynx with 24 points, and Ariel Atkins led the Mystics with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Napheesa Collier is averaging 21.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Lynx. Diamond Miller is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Brittney Sykes is averaging 14 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mystics. Atkins is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 6-4, averaging 83.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points per game.

Mystics: 4-6, averaging 87.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Rachel Banham: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.