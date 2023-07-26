Washington visits Minnesota on 4-game road skid

Washington Mystics (12-10, 6-8 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (10-13, 8-7 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Lynx -3.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to stop its four-game road skid when the Mystics face Minnesota.

The Lynx are 5-8 in home games. Minnesota has a 3-10 record against teams above .500.

The Mystics have gone 4-6 away from home. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 81.5 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lynx won 80-78 in the last matchup on June 3. Kayla McBride led the Lynx with 24 points, and Ariel Atkins led the Mystics with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Napheesa Collier is averaging 21.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Lynx. Diamond Miller is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Brittney Sykes is averaging 14 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mystics. Atkins is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 6-4, averaging 83.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points per game.

Mystics: 4-6, averaging 87.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Rachel Banham: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.