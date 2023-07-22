Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Las Vegas faces Minnesota, looks for 4th straight road win

By The Associated Press
 
Las Vegas Aces (20-2, 12-1 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (10-12, 8-6 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -14.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Aces play Minnesota.

The Lynx are 8-6 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is fifth in the Western Conference with 18.7 assists per game led by Lindsay Allen averaging 4.2.

The Aces are 12-1 in Western Conference play. Las Vegas is the top team in the Western Conference with 40.5 points per game in the paint led by A’ja Wilson averaging 11.2.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on July 9 the Aces won 113-89 led by 40 points from Kelsey Plum, while Napheesa Collier scored 18 points for the Lynx.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is scoring 21.9 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Lynx. Diamond Miller is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jackie Young is averaging 19.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 21.7 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 54.0% over the past 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 6-4, averaging 82.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 94.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Rachel Banham: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Aces: Candace Parker: out (ankle), Riquna Williams: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.