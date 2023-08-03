New York faces Minnesota after Vandersloot’s 23-point game

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Trump indictment
Svitlana Sushko, 62, sobs while visiting the grave of her youngest son, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed last year in the war against Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - The Merlion statue spouts water at a park with the background of a business district in Singapore, on Sept. 21, 2019. Singapore hanged a third prisoner in two weeks on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to halt capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore executes a third prisoner in 2 weeks
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon

New York faces Minnesota after Vandersloot’s 23-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

New York Liberty (20-6, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (13-14, 8-7 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Minnesota Lynx after Courtney Vandersloot scored 23 points in the Liberty’s 76-69 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Lynx have gone 6-8 in home games. Minnesota is fifth in the WNBA with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Napheesa Collier averaging 6.3.

Other news
FILE - Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi celebrates a field goal late in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Silver Stars during Game 2 of the WNBA Western Conference basketball finals Saturday, Sept. 1, 2007, in Phoenix. Taurasi sits 18 points away from becoming the first player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 points in the regular season. She's averaged 19.1 points during her 20-year career. (AP Photo/Paul Connors, File)
Diana Taurasi closing in on another WNBA milestone as she approaches 10,000 points
Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi goes to the basket past Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Diana Taurasi scores 29, moves within 18 points of 10,000 in loss to Fever
Connecticut Sun's Tiffany Hayes (15) and Rebecca Allen (9) celebrate a foul during a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Alyssa Thomas secures 5th triple-double of the season, Sun beat the Lynx 79-69

The Liberty have gone 10-2 away from home. New York is fifth in the WNBA giving up 82.0 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 88-83 on July 29. Kayla McBride scored 26 points to help lead the Lynx to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorka Juhasz is averaging six points and six rebounds for the Lynx. Collier is averaging 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Breanna Stewart is averaging 22.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 88.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (right ankle), Rachel Banham: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.