Washington visits Phoenix following Jefferson’s 32-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Washington Mystics (17-20, 8-10 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (9-28, 2-16 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Mystics -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix faces the Washington Mystics after Moriah Jefferson scored 32 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 86-73 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Mercury have gone 8-10 at home. Phoenix is sixth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 30.7 rebounds. Brianna Turner paces the Mercury with 6.4 boards.

The Mystics are 5-13 on the road. Washington has a 4-11 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Mercury won 91-72 in the last matchup on Aug. 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Griner is averaging 17.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Mercury. Jefferson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Brittney Sykes is averaging 15.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mystics. Natasha Cloud is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 2-8, averaging 74.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Mystics: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (nose).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.