Collier and the Lynx host conference foe Las Vegas

FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Rapinoe’s farewell begins
By-election winner and Labour Party candidate Keir Mather speaks at Selby Leisure Centre in Selby, England, Friday, July 21, 2023, after the results were given for the Selby and Ainsty by-election. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
UK special elections
This photograph provided by William Collins shows the string bean fields that were decimated at his farm's fields by flood waters about a week earlier at Fair Weather Growers, Sunday July 16, 2023, in Rocky Hill, Conn. Prior to the flooding, the fields were thriving. When devastating rains swept through the region, farmers in the Northeast were dealt a devastating blow at the worst possible time. (William Collins photo via AP)
Floods in northeastern US
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McNair, June 25, 2023, in Washington. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Hunter Biden memo
In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, July 21, 2023, a warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet fires a missile while taking part in naval drills in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry said the navy conducted drills that simulated action to seal a section of the Black Sea. The maneuvers come after Moscow declared large areas of the Black Sea dangerous for navigation following its withdrawal from a deal allowing exports of the Ukrainian grain. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Collier and the Lynx host conference foe Las Vegas

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Las Vegas Aces (19-2, 12-1 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (9-12, 8-6 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx host A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces in Western Conference action.

Other news
Catherine Engelbert, commissioner of the WNBA, speaks at a news conference before basketball's WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
WNBA expansion a topic of discussion for league, players as second half of season tips off
As the WNBA tips off the second half of its season, add expansion to the list of topics on the minds of players and the league.
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) looks to shoot over New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The Liberty defeated the Fever 95-87 in overtime. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
WNBA first-time All Star Aliyah Boston front-runner for rookie of the year honors
Aliyah Boston just wanted to fit in as a WNBA rookie. Instead, her historic season has brought renewed hope and some desperately needed change to the Indiana Fever.
FILE - Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson holds up the championship trophy as she celebrates with teammates after their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. The Las Vegas Aces are having a historic season so far, but anything short of repeating as WNBA champions would be seen as a failure. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Aces look to maintain historic pace in 2nd half, repeat as WNBA champions
The Las Vegas Aces are on a historic pace heading into the second half of the season. With 19 wins in their first 21 games, the Aces sit atop the WNBA standings and have the top offense and defense in the league.
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, of Team Stewart, center, reacts as she is introduced before a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Brittney Griner makes an emotional and dominant return to record-setting WNBA All-Star Game
Brittney Griner scored 18 points, including two dunks, in her return to the All-Star Game to lead Team Stewart to a 143-127 win over Team Wilson.

The Lynx are 8-6 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aces have gone 12-1 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas ranks second in the WNBA with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Wilson averaging 7.2.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Aces won the last meeting 113-89 on July 9. Kelsey Plum scored 40 points to help lead the Aces to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla McBride is averaging 12.6 points for the Lynx. Collier is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jackie Young is averaging 19 points and 3.9 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 96.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Rachel Banham: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Aces: Candace Parker: out (ankle), Riquna Williams: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.