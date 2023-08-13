Chicago visits Washington after Cloud’s 21-point game

Chicago Sky (12-17, 3-11 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (13-16, 6-9 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Mystics -3.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Chicago Sky after Natasha Cloud scored 21 points in the Washington Mystics’ 113-89 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Mystics are 6-9 in conference matchups. Washington ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Shakira Austin averaging 8.8.

The Sky’s record in Eastern Conference play is 3-11. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference allowing 83.7 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Mystics won the last meeting 80-59 on June 23, with Elena Delle Donne scoring 18 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cloud is averaging 12.5 points and 5.9 assists for the Mystics. Brittney Sykes is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Kahleah Copper is averaging 19 points for the Sky. Marina Mabrey is averaging 14.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 2-8, averaging 79.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.6 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 85.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.