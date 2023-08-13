Latest on Maui fires
Iowa State Fair
Perseid meteor shower
Hunter Biden investigation
Russian strikes in Ukraine kill 7

Chicago visits Washington after Cloud’s 21-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Chicago Sky (12-17, 3-11 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (13-16, 6-9 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Mystics -3.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Chicago Sky after Natasha Cloud scored 21 points in the Washington Mystics’ 113-89 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Other news
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) reaches for the ball in front of Connecticut Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) during the first half of a WNBA basketball basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Satou Sabally has 28 points as Wings snap a 3-game skid with 91-81 win over Sun
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after scoring against the Washington Mystics during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins is at right. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
A’ja Wilson’s career-high 40 points lead Aces past Mystics 113-89
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, foreground, argues with officials as forward Brianna Turner walks past during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. The Storm won 97-91. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Mercury set WNBA record with 45 first-quarter points, hold off Sun 90-84

The Mystics are 6-9 in conference matchups. Washington ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Shakira Austin averaging 8.8.

The Sky’s record in Eastern Conference play is 3-11. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference allowing 83.7 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Mystics won the last meeting 80-59 on June 23, with Elena Delle Donne scoring 18 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cloud is averaging 12.5 points and 5.9 assists for the Mystics. Brittney Sykes is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Kahleah Copper is averaging 19 points for the Sky. Marina Mabrey is averaging 14.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 2-8, averaging 79.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.6 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 85.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.