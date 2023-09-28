New York set for road matchup with the Sun

New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (27-13, 14-6 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -3.5; over/under is 159.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun host the New York Liberty.

The Sun are 14-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 82.7 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Liberty’s record in Eastern Conference games is 16-4. New York is the Eastern leader with 37.9 rebounds per game led by Breanna Stewart averaging 9.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is averaging 15.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Courtney Vandersloot is averaging 10.5 points and 8.1 assists for the Liberty. Stewart is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 87.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Bernadett Hatar: out indefinitely (knee), Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.