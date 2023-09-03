Metallica postpones concert
New York visits Chicago, seeks 30th win of season

By The Associated Press
 
New York Liberty (29-7, 15-3 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (15-21, 3-14 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -8.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to earn its 30th victory of the season when the Liberty take on the Chicago Sky.

The Sky are 3-14 against conference opponents. Chicago is sixth in the WNBA giving up 83.4 points per game while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Liberty are 15-3 in conference games. New York ranks second in the Eastern Conference allowing 80.0 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Aug. 12 the Liberty won 89-73 led by 21 points from Breanna Stewart, while Alanna Smith scored 19 points for the Sky.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is averaging 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and six assists for the Sky. Kahleah Copper is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Liberty. Stewart is averaging 22.4 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 82.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Liberty: 9-1, averaging 91.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.