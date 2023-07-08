FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
House GOP and Hunter Biden
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks during her meeting with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
Yellen visits China
Britain's Mark Cavendish receives medical assistance after crashing during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Tour de France
This combination of images shows "Wham!," a documentary premiering July 5 on Netflix, left, the Bravo series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," premiering July 9, and the animated series "My Adventures with Superman,” premiering at midnight on July 6 on Adult Swim, and the next day on Max. (Netflix/Adult Swim via AP)
What to stream
Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon

Seattle visits New York after Stewart’s 43-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Seattle Storm (4-13, 4-6 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (12-4, 7-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -15.5; over/under is 167.5

Other news
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally brings the ball up during the team's WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, June 7, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Satou and Nyara Sabally were never competitive against each other growing up in Germany. Their mom made sure of that. The sisters, two years apart in age, will play against each other for the first time ever when Dallas visits New York on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Natasha Howard makes 2 FTs with 0.4 to play, Wings hand Aces their second loss of season 80-78
Natasha Howard made two free throws with less than a second to play and the Dallas Wings handed the Las Vegas Aces just their second loss, pulling out an 80-78 win.
FILE - In this March 16, 2020 file photo, a delivery worker rides his bicycle along a path on the West Side Highway in New York. New York City was ordered Friday, July 7, 2023, to temporarily delay new minimum pay standards for food delivery workers after being sued by Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
New minimum pay rates for NYC app-based food delivery workers are delayed
New York City was ordered by a judge to temporarily delay new minimum pay standards for app-based food delivery workers.
FILE - Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia. A review panel says Giuliani should be disbarred in Washington for how he handled litigation challenging the 2020 election on behalf of then-President Donald Trump. The panel's report was released Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Rudy Giuliani should be disbarred for pursuing Trump’s false election claims, a review panel says
A review panel says former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani should be disbarred in Washington for how he handled litigation challenging the 2020 election on behalf of then-President Donald Trump.
Two busses are damaged after a collision on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in New York. A crash involving a double-decker tour bus and a city bus in Manhattan sent several people to hospitals for treatment, fire and EMS officials said. (WABC via AP)
NYC tour bus driver who slammed into city bus gets ticket for running red light
Police in New York City say a tour bus driver has been ticketed for running a red light and crashing into a public bus. The collision sent 18 people to the hospital.

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Seattle Storm after Breanna Stewart scored 43 points in the New York Liberty’s 99-95 victory against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Liberty have gone 6-2 at home. New York scores 87.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Storm are 2-4 in road games. Seattle ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Liberty won 81-66 in the last matchup on July 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Ivana Dojkic is averaging 8.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 25.3 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 92.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Storm: 3-7, averaging 82.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Storm: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.