New York takes on Atlanta, aims for 4th straight win

By The Associated Press
 
Atlanta Dream (13-10, 7-7 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (17-5, 10-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -8.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Atlanta.

The Liberty are 10-3 in Eastern Conference games. New York leads the Eastern Conference with 29.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Breanna Stewart averaging 7.8.

The Dream are 7-7 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 2.5.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Liberty defeated the Dream 110-80 in their last meeting on June 23. Betnijah Laney led the Liberty with 19 points, and Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is shooting 47.6% and averaging 22.6 points for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Allisha Gray is averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Dream. Howard is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 89.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points per game.

Dream: 8-2, averaging 86.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.