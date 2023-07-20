People buy Powerball tickets at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Powerball has a winner
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup kicks off
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks

Stewart leads New York against Washington after 25-point performance

By The Associated Press
 
New York Liberty (14-5, 8-3 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (11-9, 6-7 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on the Washington Mystics after Breanna Stewart scored 25 points in the Liberty’s 98-88 loss to the Dallas Wings.

The Mystics are 6-7 in Eastern Conference games. Washington ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 33.4 rebounds. Tianna Hawkins paces the Mystics with 5.1 boards.

The Liberty are 8-3 against conference opponents. New York leads the Eastern Conference scoring 87.8 points per game while shooting 45.5%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Liberty won 89-88 in the last matchup on June 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Sykes is averaging 12.9 points, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Mystics. Ariel Atkins is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Stewart is averaging 23.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 5-5, averaging 86.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 90.1 points, 37.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.