Stewart leads New York against Washington after 25-point showing

By The Associated Press
 
New York Liberty (14-5, 8-3 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (11-9, 6-7 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -9.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Washington Mystics after Breanna Stewart scored 25 points in the Liberty’s 98-88 loss to the Dallas Wings.

The Mystics have gone 6-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Washington averages 81.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Liberty are 8-3 in Eastern Conference play. New York is the Eastern leader with 29.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Stewart averaging 8.2.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on June 25 the Liberty won 89-88 led by 31 points from Sabrina Ionescu, while Ariel Atkins scored 24 points for the Mystics.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tianna Hawkins is averaging 7.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mystics. Brittney Sykes is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Stewart is averaging 23.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 5-5, averaging 86.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 90.1 points, 37.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.