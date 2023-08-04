New York takes road win streak into matchup with Minnesota

New York Liberty (20-6, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (13-14, 8-7 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -10.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits Minnesota trying to continue its five-game road winning streak.

The Lynx have gone 6-8 in home games. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 85.1 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Liberty have gone 10-2 away from home. New York leads the WNBA with 24.1 assists per game led by Courtney Vandersloot averaging 8.0.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lynx won 88-83 in the last matchup on July 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla McBride is averaging 13 points for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Breanna Stewart is averaging 22.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 88.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (right ankle), Rachel Banham: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.