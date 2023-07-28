Minnesota visits New York following Stewart’s 33-point game

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Minnesota visits New York following Stewart’s 33-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Minnesota Lynx (11-13, 8-7 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (18-5, 11-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -14.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Minnesota Lynx after Breanna Stewart scored 33 points in the New York Liberty’s 95-84 win against the Atlanta Dream.

Other news
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, front right, works to the basket against Washington Mystics' Cyesha Goree, back right, in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally record first triple-double in franchise history as Wings beat Mystics 90=62
Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) celebrates making long jump shot in the last second of the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Collier’s double-double leads Lynx past Mystics 97-92

The Liberty are 10-3 in home games. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 2.3.

The Lynx have gone 5-5 away from home. Minnesota is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Liberty and Lynx face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 23.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Kayla McBride is averaging 12 points for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is averaging 21.7 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 90.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (right ankle), Rachel Banham: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.