New York hosts Las Vegas following Plum’s 21-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Las Vegas Aces (30-5, 15-2 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (26-7, 14-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas plays the New York Liberty after Kelsey Plum scored 21 points in the Aces’ 78-62 loss to the Washington Mystics.

The Liberty are 12-4 in home games. New York leads the Eastern Conference with 88.2 points and is shooting 45.4%.

The Aces are 14-4 on the road. Las Vegas has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. The Aces won 88-75 in the last matchup on Aug. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Vandersloot is averaging 9.8 points and eight assists for the Liberty. Breanna Stewart is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for New York.

A’ja Wilson is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Aces. Plum is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 86.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Aces: 7-3, averaging 88.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.