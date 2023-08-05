Las Vegas aims for 25th win of season in matchup with New York

Las Vegas Aces (24-2, 14-1 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (20-6, 11-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas will try to earn its 25th win of the season when the Aces visit the New York Liberty.

The Liberty are 10-4 on their home court. New York leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 38.0 boards. Breanna Stewart paces the Liberty with 9.3 rebounds.

The Aces are 11-2 on the road. Las Vegas has an 18-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Aces won the last matchup 98-81 on June 30, with Kelsey Plum scoring 18 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is scoring 22.9 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 18.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Chelsea Gray is averaging 14.9 points, 6.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 22.7 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 57.4% over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 88.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 95.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Stefanie Dolson: out (ankle).

Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

