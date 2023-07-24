Seattle plays New York on 5-game road skid

Seattle Storm (4-18, 4-7 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (16-5, 10-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will look to end its five-game road skid when the Storm play New York.

The Liberty have gone 8-3 at home. New York ranks second in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 37.2 rebounds. Breanna Stewart leads the Liberty with 9.4 boards.

The Storm have gone 2-7 away from home. Seattle is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won 80-76 in the last meeting on July 8. Stewart led the Liberty with 25 points, and Sami Whitcomb led the Storm with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is scoring 22.7 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 17.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for New York.

Jewell Loyd is averaging 24.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Storm. Whitcomb is averaging 11.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 89.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points per game.

Storm: 1-9, averaging 80.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Storm: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.