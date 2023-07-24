Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Seattle plays New York on 5-game road skid

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Storm (4-18, 4-7 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (16-5, 10-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will look to end its five-game road skid when the Storm play New York.

Other news
Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud (9) reacts to a foul call during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Liberty use huge first quarter to rout Fever 101-83
NEW YORK (AP) — Betnijah Laney scored a season-high 22 points, Jonquel Jones added 18 points and the New York Liberty rode a record hot start to rout the Indiana Fever 101-83 on Sunday.
Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud, front, loses control of the ball during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Cloud has 23 and 9 assists, Sykes also scores 23; Mystics beat Mercury 84-69
Natasha Cloud scored 23 points and had nine assists, Brittney Sykes also scored 23 points — 14 in the second half — and the short-handed Washington Mystics beat Phoenix 84-69, extending the Mercury’s road losing streak to seven games.
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, of Team Wilson, right, drives against New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot, of Team Stewart, during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Connecticut Sun stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas announce their engagement
Connecticut Sun All-Stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas are engaged to be married. Thomas posted a photo on Friday showing her getting down on one knee and presenting a ring to Bonner, with the caption “FOREVER.”
Catherine Engelbert, commissioner of the WNBA, speaks at a news conference before basketball's WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
WNBA expansion a topic of discussion for league, players as second half of season tips off
As the WNBA tips off the second half of its season, add expansion to the list of topics on the minds of players and the league.

The Liberty have gone 8-3 at home. New York ranks second in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 37.2 rebounds. Breanna Stewart leads the Liberty with 9.4 boards.

The Storm have gone 2-7 away from home. Seattle is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won 80-76 in the last meeting on July 8. Stewart led the Liberty with 25 points, and Sami Whitcomb led the Storm with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is scoring 22.7 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 17.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for New York.

Jewell Loyd is averaging 24.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Storm. Whitcomb is averaging 11.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 89.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points per game.

Storm: 1-9, averaging 80.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Storm: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.