Seattle plays New York on 5-game road skid

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Storm (4-18, 4-7 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (16-5, 10-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -15.5; over/under is 170.5

From left to right, Seattle Storm forward Joyner Holmes, guard Kia Nurse (0), guard Jewell Loyd (24) and center Ezi Magbegor (13) stand together during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Seattle looking to end franchise-worst nine-game losing streak
Seattle is in the midst of the longest losing streak in franchise history dropping nine straight games.
Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker (3) celebrates after scoring a basket against the Connecticut Sun during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Las Vegas forward Candace Parker undergoes surgery for fracture in her foot
Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker underwent successful surgery on a fracture in her left foot the team announced.
Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud (9) reacts to a foul call during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Liberty use huge first quarter to rout Fever 101-83
NEW YORK (AP) — Betnijah Laney scored a season-high 22 points, Jonquel Jones added 18 points and the New York Liberty rode a record hot start to rout the Indiana Fever 101-83 on Sunday.
Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud, front, loses control of the ball during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Cloud has 23 and 9 assists, Sykes also scores 23; Mystics beat Mercury 84-69
Natasha Cloud scored 23 points and had nine assists, Brittney Sykes also scored 23 points — 14 in the second half — and the short-handed Washington Mystics beat Phoenix 84-69, extending the Mercury’s road losing streak to seven games.

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will attempt to stop its five-game road skid when the Storm face New York.

The Liberty are 8-3 on their home court. New York is 6-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Storm have gone 2-7 away from home. Seattle averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 3- when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won 80-76 in the last meeting on July 8. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 25 points, and Sami Whitcomb led the Storm with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 22.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Jewell Loyd is averaging 24.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Storm. Whitcomb is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 89.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points per game.

Storm: 1-9, averaging 80.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Storm: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.