New York plays Dallas after Ionescu’s 34-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Dallas Wings (11-9, 7-5 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (14-4, 8-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -8.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York plays the Dallas Wings after Sabrina Ionescu scored 34 points in the New York Liberty’s 95-87 overtime win against the Indiana Fever.

The Liberty are 7-2 on their home court. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 1.9.

The Wings are 4-7 in road games. Dallas ranks second in the Western Conference with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Satou Sabally averaging 6.7.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Liberty won 102-93 in the last matchup on June 11.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Stewart is shooting 47.6% and averaging 23.1 points for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 21.6 points, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wings. Natasha Howard is averaging 20.3 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 89.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Wings: 6-4, averaging 85.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

