New York takes on Minnesota following Stewart’s 24-point showing

New York Liberty (26-7, 14-3 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (17-17, 11-8 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -8.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Minnesota Lynx after Breanna Stewart scored 24 points in the Liberty’s 95-90 overtime win over the Connecticut Sun.

The Lynx have gone 7-10 in home games. Minnesota has a 3-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Liberty are 14-3 on the road. New York is second in the WNBA scoring 88.2 points per game while shooting 45.4%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Liberty won 76-66 in the last meeting on Aug. 5. Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 18 points, and Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is scoring 21.6 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 17.7 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Stewart is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 86.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.