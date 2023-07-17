Dallas visits New York after Ionescu’s 34-point outing

Dallas Wings (11-9, 7-5 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (14-4, 8-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York plays the Dallas Wings after Sabrina Ionescu scored 34 points in the New York Liberty’s 95-87 overtime win against the Indiana Fever.

The Liberty have gone 7-2 in home games. New York is 5-3 against opponents over .500.

The Wings are 4-7 on the road. Dallas ranks second in the Western Conference scoring 39.6 points per game in the paint led by Natasha Howard averaging 10.3.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Liberty defeated the Wings 102-93 in their last meeting on June 11. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 32 points, and Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 23.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Satou Sabally is averaging 17.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 89.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Wings: 6-4, averaging 85.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.