Liberty face the Dream on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Atlanta Dream (13-10, 7-7 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (17-5, 10-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will attempt to keep its three-game win streak going when the Liberty take on Atlanta.

NEW YORK (AP) — Betnijah Laney scored a season-high 22 points, Jonquel Jones added 18 points and the New York Liberty rode a record hot start to rout the Indiana Fever 101-83 on Sunday.

The Liberty are 10-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 37.7 boards. Breanna Stewart leads the Liberty with 9.3 rebounds.

The Dream are 7-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is ninth in the WNBA allowing 84.7 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on June 23 the Liberty won 110-80 led by 19 points from Betnijah Laney, while Rhyne Howard scored 24 points for the Dream.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 22.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Howard is averaging 18.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 89.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points per game.

Dream: 8-2, averaging 86.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.