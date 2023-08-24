Trump to surrender in Georgia
Thomas leads Connecticut against New York after 22-point game

By The Associated Press
 
New York Liberty (25-7, 13-3 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (23-10, 13-3 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -5.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut hosts the New York Liberty after Alyssa Thomas scored 22 points in the Connecticut Sun’s 68-64 victory against the Washington Mystics.

The Sun are 13-3 in conference games. Connecticut leads the Eastern Conference with 12.2 fast break points.

The Liberty are 13-3 in Eastern Conference play. New York leads the WNBA averaging 11.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.9% from downtown. Sabrina Ionescu leads the team averaging 3.6 makes while shooting 44.7% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Liberty won 89-81 in the last matchup on June 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 17.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Breanna Stewart is averaging 22.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 86.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles), Bernadett Hatar: out (return to play protocols).

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.