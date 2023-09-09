Earthquake strikes Morocco
New York takes home win streak into matchup with Washington

By The Associated Press
 
Washington Mystics (18-21, 8-11 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (32-7, 16-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Liberty play Washington.

The Liberty’s record in Eastern Conference play is 16-3. New York leads the WNBA averaging 11.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.6% from deep. Sabrina Ionescu leads the team averaging 3.5 makes while shooting 44.3% from 3-point range.

Other news
FILE - Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) hugs Brittney Griner after the team's WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Aug. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. Griner’s return to the WNBA after nearly 10 months in a Russian prison hasn’t always been the smoothest ride. There have been injuries. There was a break for mental health. But there have also been many moments of joy. She was welcomed by adoring crowds at nearly every WNBA arena. Individually, she played well, and was selected to play in another All-Star game. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Griner’s WNBA return not a fairytale, but there were still plenty of joyful moments
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) shoots next to Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Sabrina Ionescu breaks single-season 3-point record; Liberty win 8th straight, beating Sparks 96-89
Atlanta Dream head coach Tanisha Wright, center, draws on a whiteboard during overtime of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
WNBA playoff spots still up for grabs with less than one week left in regular season

The Mystics’ record in Eastern Conference games is 8-11. Washington ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won 96-87 in the last matchup on July 21. Jonquel Jones led the Liberty with 27 points, and Brittney Sykes led the Mystics with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Vandersloot is averaging 10.6 points and 8.2 assists for the Liberty. Breanna Stewart is averaging 25.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Natasha Cloud is averaging 12.6 points and 6.2 assists for the Mystics. Sykes is averaging 19.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 9-1, averaging 92.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Kristi Toliver: out for season (knee), Ariel Atkins: out (nose).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.