New York plays Connecticut, looks for 4th straight home win

Connecticut Sun (25-11, 13-4 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (28-7, 14-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -7.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Liberty play Connecticut.

The Liberty have gone 14-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 38.2 boards. Breanna Stewart leads the Liberty with 9.3 rebounds.

The Sun’s record in Eastern Conference games is 13-4. Connecticut scores 83.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won 95-90 in the last matchup on Aug. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Liberty. Stewart is averaging 23 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for New York.

DeWanna Bonner is averaging 17.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Sun. Alyssa Thomas is averaging 18.3 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 9-1, averaging 90.0 points, 38.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Sun: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles), Bernadett Hatar: out (return to play protocols).

