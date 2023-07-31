Los Angeles hosts New York following Stewart’s 25-point game

New York Liberty (19-6, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (9-16, 6-10 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Los Angeles Sparks after Breanna Stewart scored 25 points in the Liberty’s 87-79 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks have gone 7-7 at home. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 78.5 points while shooting 42.4% from the field.

The Liberty are 9-2 in road games. New York ranks fifth in the WNBA allowing 82.5 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 87-79 on July 30. Stewart scored 25 points to help lead the Liberty to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordin Canada is averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sparks. Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 19.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Stewart is averaging 23.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 2-8, averaging 78.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 91.0 points, 39.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Karlie Samuelson: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.