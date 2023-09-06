Tropical Storm Lee
New York takes on Los Angeles, looks for 5th straight home win

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Sparks (16-22, 8-11 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (30-7, 16-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Liberty face Los Angeles.

The Liberty are 14-4 in home games. New York has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sparks have gone 6-12 away from home. Los Angeles has a 7-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Liberty defeated the Sparks 76-69 in their last matchup on Aug. 2. Courtney Vandersloot led the Liberty with 23 points, and Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vandersloot is averaging 10.5 points and 8.1 assists for the Liberty. Breanna Stewart is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Jordin Canada is averaging 13.4 points, six assists and 2.2 steals for the Sparks. Ogwumike is averaging 13.2 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 9-1, averaging 92.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Sparks: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out for season (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.