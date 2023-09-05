Stewart leads New York against Dallas after 26-point game

New York Liberty (30-7, 16-3 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (20-17, 10-9 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -6.5; over/under is 171.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Dallas Wings after Breanna Stewart scored 26 points in the Liberty’s 86-69 victory over the Chicago Sky.

The Wings are 10-8 on their home court. Dallas leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 38.6 boards. Satou Sabally paces the Wings with 8.3 rebounds.

The Liberty have gone 16-3 away from home. New York scores 88.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wings won 98-88 in the last matchup on July 19. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 25 points, and Stewart led the Liberty with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabally is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 20.2 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Stewart is averaging 22.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 5-5, averaging 90.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.0 points per game.

Liberty: 9-1, averaging 92.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.