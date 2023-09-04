Metallica postpones concert
Dallas hosts New York after Stewart’s 26-point outing

By The Associated Press
 
New York Liberty (30-7, 16-3 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (20-17, 10-9 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York plays the Dallas Wings after Breanna Stewart scored 26 points in the Liberty’s 86-69 win against the Chicago Sky.

The Wings are 10-8 on their home court. Dallas scores 87.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Liberty are 16-3 on the road. New York leads the WNBA with 24.0 assists per game led by Courtney Vandersloot averaging 8.1.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Wings defeated the Liberty 98-88 in their last meeting on July 19. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 25 points, and Stewart led the Liberty with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogunbowale is averaging 21.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Satou Sabally is averaging 18.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Dallas.

Stewart is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 5-5, averaging 90.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.0 points per game.

Liberty: 9-1, averaging 92.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.