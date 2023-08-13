Latest on Maui fires
Iowa State Fair
Perseid meteor shower
Hunter Biden investigation
Russian strikes in Ukraine kill 7

New York puts road win streak on the line against Indiana

By The Associated Press
 
Share

New York Liberty (23-6, 12-3 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (8-22, 4-11 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -10.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits Indiana looking to prolong its six-game road winning streak.

Other news
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) reaches for the ball in front of Connecticut Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) during the first half of a WNBA basketball basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Satou Sabally has 28 points as Wings snap a 3-game skid with 91-81 win over Sun
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after scoring against the Washington Mystics during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins is at right. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
A’ja Wilson’s career-high 40 points lead Aces past Mystics 113-89
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, foreground, argues with officials as forward Brianna Turner walks past during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. The Storm won 97-91. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Mercury set WNBA record with 45 first-quarter points, hold off Sun 90-84

The Fever have gone 4-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by NaLyssa Smith averaging 7.2.

The Liberty are 12-3 in Eastern Conference play. New York leads the WNBA with 29.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Breanna Stewart averaging 7.7.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won 101-83 in the last matchup on July 23. Betnijah Laney led the Liberty with 22 points, and Victoria Vivians led the Fever with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 17 points for the Fever. Smith is averaging 15.1 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Stewart is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 3-7, averaging 76.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Liberty: 9-1, averaging 88.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

INJURIES: Fever: NaLyssa Smith: out (foot).

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.