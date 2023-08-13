New York puts road win streak on the line against Indiana

New York Liberty (23-6, 12-3 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (8-22, 4-11 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -10.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits Indiana looking to prolong its six-game road winning streak.

The Fever have gone 4-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by NaLyssa Smith averaging 7.2.

The Liberty are 12-3 in Eastern Conference play. New York leads the WNBA with 29.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Breanna Stewart averaging 7.7.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won 101-83 in the last matchup on July 23. Betnijah Laney led the Liberty with 22 points, and Victoria Vivians led the Fever with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 17 points for the Fever. Smith is averaging 15.1 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Stewart is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 3-7, averaging 76.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Liberty: 9-1, averaging 88.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

INJURIES: Fever: NaLyssa Smith: out (foot).

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson: out (ankle).

