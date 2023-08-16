Latest on Maui wildfires
New York seeks 25th victory this season in matchup with Las Vegas

By The Associated Press
 
New York Liberty (24-6, 13-3 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (27-3, 15-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to earn its 25th victory this season when the Liberty play the Las Vegas Aces.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) fight for the ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) works for a shot as Dallas Wings' Kalani Brown, right, defends in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
FILE - New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots against Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) and guard Sami Whitcomb (32) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Seattle. The New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces will meet for the first time with a championship on the line when the top two teams in the WNBA play for the Commissioner's Cup title on Tuesday night, Aug. 15. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
The Aces have gone 15-0 in home games. Las Vegas ranks second in the WNBA with 21.9 assists per game led by Chelsea Gray averaging 6.9.

The Liberty are 12-2 on the road. New York has an 8-4 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won 82-63 in the last matchup on Aug. 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is averaging 15 points and 6.9 assists for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 24.7 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Breanna Stewart is averaging 23.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 94.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Liberty: 9-1, averaging 89.2 points, 40.0 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.