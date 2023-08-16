New York seeks 25th victory this season in matchup with Las Vegas

New York Liberty (24-6, 13-3 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (27-3, 15-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to earn its 25th victory this season when the Liberty play the Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces have gone 15-0 in home games. Las Vegas ranks second in the WNBA with 21.9 assists per game led by Chelsea Gray averaging 6.9.

The Liberty are 12-2 on the road. New York has an 8-4 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won 82-63 in the last matchup on Aug. 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is averaging 15 points and 6.9 assists for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 24.7 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Breanna Stewart is averaging 23.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 94.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Liberty: 9-1, averaging 89.2 points, 40.0 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.