Indiana visits Los Angeles after Ogwumike’s 30-point performance

Indiana Fever (6-17, 4-9 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (8-15, 6-10 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sparks -2.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Indiana Fever after Nneka Ogwumike scored 30 points in the Los Angeles Sparks’ 79-78 win against the Indiana Fever.

The Sparks are 6-6 in home games. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference with 19.0 assists per game led by Jordin Canada averaging 6.0.

The Fever are 5-10 in road games. Indiana is fourth in the WNBA scoring 38.6 points per game in the paint led by Aliyah Boston averaging 10.5.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Sparks won 79-78 in the last matchup on July 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Canada is averaging 13.1 points, six assists and 1.7 steals for the Sparks. Ogwumike is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Boston is averaging 14.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 15.8 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 2-8, averaging 78.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points per game.

Fever: 1-9, averaging 80.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Karlie Samuelson: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Fever: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.