Washington plays Phoenix, aims to break road skid

Washington Mystics (13-14, 6-9 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (7-20, 2-12 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Mercury -2.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will attempt to stop its seven-game road losing streak when the Mystics face Phoenix.

The Mercury have gone 6-7 in home games. Phoenix is 3-14 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mystics are 4-9 on the road. Washington is seventh in the WNBA scoring 80.8 points per game while shooting 42.8%.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mystics won the last meeting 84-69 on July 23, with Natasha Cloud scoring 23 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diana Taurasi is averaging 18 points and 4.8 assists for the Mercury. Brittney Griner is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Brittney Sykes is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Mystics. Li Meng is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Mystics: 3-7, averaging 81.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.