FILE - People enjoy the water at Rockaway Beach, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the Queens borough of New York. Authorities say a woman was critically injured when a shark bit her on the leg Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, while she was swimming at Rockaway beach. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Rare shark bite in NYC
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez to be sentenced today
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
FILE - Lil John performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on July 7, 2019. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
50 years of hip-hop: In their own words

Washington plays Phoenix, aims to break road skid

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Washington Mystics (13-14, 6-9 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (7-20, 2-12 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Mercury -2.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will attempt to stop its seven-game road losing streak when the Mystics face Phoenix.

Other news
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) hugs teammate Brittney Griner after a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, scored her 10,000th point during the game. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Liberty hitting stride heading into final month of season
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale celebrates after sinking a 3-point basket during the first half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
WNBA hands out fines and a suspension a day after multiple ejections in two games
CORRECTS TO SHEY PEDDY NOT SUG SUTTON - Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy, bottom, is looked at by Mercury team training staff after being fouled during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Loyd scores 32, Whitcomb hits key shot and Storm defeat Mercury 97-91 despite 28 by Taurasi

The Mercury have gone 6-7 in home games. Phoenix is 3-14 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mystics are 4-9 on the road. Washington is seventh in the WNBA scoring 80.8 points per game while shooting 42.8%.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mystics won the last meeting 84-69 on July 23, with Natasha Cloud scoring 23 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diana Taurasi is averaging 18 points and 4.8 assists for the Mercury. Brittney Griner is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Brittney Sykes is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Mystics. Li Meng is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Mystics: 3-7, averaging 81.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.