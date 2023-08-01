Indiana hosts Phoenix, aims to stop home losing streak

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, speaks during a rally at the Michigan state Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. A former Republican attorney general candidate and another supporter of former President Donald Trump have been criminally charged in Michigan in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election. DePerno, a lawyer who was endorsed by Trump in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, was arraigned remotely Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023, according to Richard Lynch, the court administrator for Oakland County’s 6th Circuit. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
Trump allies charged in felonies involving voting machines
FILE - Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz, right, holds hands with Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet, left, and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, blocked from view at far right, at a watch party in Milwaukee, on April 4, 2023. The Wisconsin's Supreme Court flips from majority conservative to liberal control on Aug. 1 when Protasiewicz is set to be sworn in. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)
Wisconsin court flips to liberal control
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud

Indiana hosts Phoenix, aims to stop home losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Phoenix Mercury (6-18, 2-11 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (6-19, 4-9 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Fever -6.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to stop its five-game home skid with a victory against Phoenix.

The Fever are 1-8 in home games. Indiana ranks ninth in the WNBA with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by NaLyssa Smith averaging 7.4.

The Mercury have gone 1-12 away from home. Phoenix has a 1-11 record against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mercury won the last meeting 85-63 on June 30, with Brittney Griner scoring 22 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Boston is averaging 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Griner is averaging 18.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Mercury. Sophie Cunningham is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 1-9, averaging 79.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Mercury: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

