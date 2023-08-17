Latest on Maui wildfires
USWNT coach exit
AP-NORC Poll: Trump indictments
Little League World Series
iPhone’s ‘end call’ button

Connecticut hosts Dallas following Sabally’s 28-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Dallas Wings (16-14, 9-7 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (21-9, 11-3 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Connecticut Sun after Satou Sabally scored 28 points in the Wings’ 91-81 win over the Connecticut Sun.

The Sun are 9-4 in home games. Connecticut leads the Eastern Conference with 12.4 fast break points.

Other news
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) fight for the ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Liberty beat the Aces 82-63 in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup behind Jonquel Jones’ MVP performance
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) works for a shot as Dallas Wings' Kalani Brown, right, defends in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
WNBA scoring on near record pace with 40-point player performances common occurrences
FILE - New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots against Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) and guard Sami Whitcomb (32) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Seattle. The New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces will meet for the first time with a championship on the line when the top two teams in the WNBA play for the Commissioner's Cup title on Tuesday night, Aug. 15. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
Title favorites Aces and Liberty set to meet in WNBA Commissioner’s Cup final

The Wings are 6-8 in road games. Dallas is the top team in the Western Conference with 41.3 points per game in the paint led by Natasha Howard averaging 9.8.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Wings won 91-81 in the last matchup on Aug. 13. Sabally led the Wings with 28 points, and Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 15.3 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 16.8 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Sabally is averaging 18.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Wings: 5-5, averaging 89.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles), Bernadett Hatar: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.