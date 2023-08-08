FILE - People enjoy the water at Rockaway Beach, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the Queens borough of New York. Authorities say a woman was critically injured when a shark bit her on the leg Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, while she was swimming at Rockaway beach. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Las Vegas visits Dallas after Sabally’s 25-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Las Vegas Aces (24-3, 14-1 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (15-13, 9-6 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -8.5; over/under is 177.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Las Vegas Aces after Satou Sabally scored 25 points in the Dallas Wings’ 104-96 loss to the Chicago Sky.

The Wings have gone 9-6 against Western Conference teams. Dallas ranks fifth in the WNBA with 19.9 assists per game. Arike Ogunbowale leads the Wings averaging 4.5.

The Aces are 14-1 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas is second in the WNBA allowing 79.7 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Aces won 104-91 in the last meeting on July 30. Kelsey Plum led the Aces with 28 points, and Teaira McCowan led the Wings with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabally is averaging 17.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Chelsea Gray is averaging 14.9 points, 6.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aces. Plum is averaging 21.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 6-4, averaging 90.5 points, 39.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 92.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.