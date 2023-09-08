Pelosi running for reelection
Georgia special grand jury
US loses at basketball World Cup
Zach Bryan arrested
NFL: Lions stun Chiefs

Seattle visits Dallas after Sabally’s 27-point outing

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Seattle Storm (11-27, 8-10 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (20-18, 10-9 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -11.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Seattle Storm after Satou Sabally scored 27 points in the Dallas Wings’ 94-93 loss to the New York Liberty.

Other news
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) shoots next to Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Sabrina Ionescu breaks single-season 3-point record; Liberty win 8th straight, beating Sparks 96-89
Atlanta Dream head coach Tanisha Wright, center, draws on a whiteboard during overtime of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
WNBA playoff spots still up for grabs with less than one week left in regular season
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) works toward the basket as Atlanta Dream forward Monique Billings, left, defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Colllier scores 27, takes charge down stretch as Lynx top Dream 91-85 in OT to move into 5th place

The Wings are 10-9 in Western Conference games. Dallas leads the WNBA with 13.0 fast break points per game.

The Storm are 8-10 in conference play. Seattle is fifth in the WNBA with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu averaging 1.9.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Wings won 76-65 in the last matchup on Aug. 3. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 27 points, and Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabally is averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Loyd is averaging 24.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Storm. Ezi Magbegor is averaging 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 54.6% over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 5-5, averaging 89.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.0 points per game.

Storm: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.