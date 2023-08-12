Live updates: Maui fires
Phoenix plays Seattle, looks to stop road slide

By The Associated Press
 
Phoenix Mercury (9-20, 2-12 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (8-21, 5-8 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to break its 10-game road skid when the Mercury face Seattle.

The Storm are 5-8 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle ranks second in the Western Conference with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu averaging 1.7.

The Mercury are 2-12 in Western Conference play. Phoenix has a 3-11 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Storm won 97-91 in the last matchup on Aug. 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jewell Loyd is averaging 24.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Storm. Ezi Magbegor is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Brittney Griner is averaging 18.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Mercury: 5-5, averaging 80.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.