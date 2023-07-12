Atlanta hosts Seattle following Howard’s 32-point outing

FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Amtrak derailment in Washington DC
Police and emergency vehicles are staged at Caesars Palace hotel-casino Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. A man has taken a woman hostage inside the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas police said Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Hostage freed after standoff at Vegas hotel
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
This photo provided by Samsung C&T Corp. shows giant panda Ai Bao and her twin cubs at an amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2023. Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator, Samsung C&T resort group, said in a statement Tuesday. (Samsung C&T Corp. via AP)
Giant panda twins born in South Korea

Atlanta hosts Seattle following Howard’s 32-point outing

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Seattle Storm (4-15, 4-6 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (10-8, 7-5 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts the Seattle Storm after Rhyne Howard scored 32 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 88-77 victory against the Chicago Sky.

Other news
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrates a 3-point basket against the New York Liberty during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
WNBA All-Star skills competition now features teammates partnering up
The WNBA is changing its All-Star skills challenge with the new format pitting four sets of teammates against each other in a head-to-head competition.
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) is guarded by New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) and forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Stewart has Liberty one win away from spot in Commissioner’s Cup title game
Breanna Stewart has already won one Commissioner’s Cup championship. She hopes to get New York to this year’s in-season tournament title game to have a chance at another one.
People practice at the new Las Vegas Aces training facility Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. The Aces opened the 64,000-square-foot facility before this season and is the first built specifically for a WNBA team in the league's 27-year history. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Aces enjoy state-of-the-art WNBA facility as they get set to host All-Star game
A’ja Wilson is all too happy to show off her coveted corner locker. in the Las Vegas’ new practice facility.
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, center, goes up to shoot between Connecticut Sun forwards Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) and Liz Dixon, right, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Wilson and Stewart go with familiar choices in WNBA All-Star Game draft
A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart made the WNBA All-Star draft about picking their current and former teammates.

The Dream are 3-5 in home games. Atlanta is 5-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Storm are 2-6 in road games. Seattle is seventh in the WNBA with 34.2 rebounds per game. Ezi Magbegor paces the Storm with 8.4.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne Parker is averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Dream. Howard is averaging 18.7 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Jewell Loyd is averaging 25.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Storm. Magbegor is averaging 13.9 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 89.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points per game.

Storm: 2-8, averaging 84.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.2 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum).

Storm: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.