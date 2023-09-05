Atlanta hosts Seattle after Loyd’s 28-point performance

Seattle Storm (11-26, 8-10 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (17-20, 10-9 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle visits the Atlanta Dream after Jewell Loyd scored 28 points in the Storm’s 103-77 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Dream are 10-8 on their home court. Atlanta is 9-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Storm are 7-11 in road games. Seattle is fourth in the WNBA with 35.4 rebounds per game. Ezi Magbegor leads the Storm with 8.0.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Storm won the last matchup 68-67 on Aug. 11. Loyd scored 19 points to help lead the Storm to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allisha Gray is averaging 17.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Dream. Cheyenne Parker is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Magbegor is averaging 13.7 points, eight rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Storm. Loyd is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 3-7, averaging 80.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Storm: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 39.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Nia Coffey: out (hand).

Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.