Loyd leads Seattle against Dallas after 26-point game

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ sign removed from Twitter’s headquarters
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
USWNT needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado

Loyd leads Seattle against Dallas after 26-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Dallas Wings (14-11, 8-6 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (6-19, 4-7 Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle faces the Dallas Wings after Jewell Loyd scored 26 points in the Seattle Storm’s 85-62 win over the Indiana Fever.

The Storm have gone 4-7 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is third in the league averaging 8.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.2% from downtown. Loyd leads the team averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 39.6% from 3-point range.

The Wings have gone 8-6 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is second in the Western Conference with 19.7 assists per game led by Arike Ogunbowale averaging 4.6.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Storm won the last matchup 109-103 on June 17. Loyd scored 39 points to help lead the Storm to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyd is scoring 24.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Storm. Ezi Magbegor is averaging 11.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Ogunbowale is averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Natasha Howard is averaging 18.3 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 2-8, averaging 76.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Wings: 7-3, averaging 89.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.