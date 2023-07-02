Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Seattle hosts New York following Loyd’s 41-point showing

By The Associated Press
 
New York Liberty (10-4, 7-3 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (4-11, 4-6 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -10.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hosts the New York Liberty after Jewell Loyd scored 41 points in the Seattle Storm’s 99-97 overtime loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Storm are 2-8 on their home court. Seattle allows 86.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Liberty are 5-2 on the road. New York leads the Eastern Conference scoring 87.5 points per game while shooting 45.7%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on May 31 the Liberty won 86-78 led by 25 points from Breanna Stewart, while Loyd scored 26 points for the Storm.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivana Dojkic is averaging 9.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Storm.

Stewart is averaging 22.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 3-7, averaging 82.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points per game.

Liberty: 7-3, averaging 90.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.