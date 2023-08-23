GOP debate: How to watch
Seattle visits Indiana after Mitchell’s 28-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Storm (10-22, 7-9 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (9-24, 4-13 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts the Seattle Storm after Kelsey Mitchell scored 28 points in the Indiana Fever’s 83-73 win against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Fever are 3-12 in home games. Indiana is second in the WNBA with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Aliyah Boston averaging 3.1 offensive boards.

The Storm are 6-9 in road games. Seattle is sixth in the WNBA allowing 83.0 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Storm won the last meeting 85-62 on July 30, with Jewell Loyd scoring 26 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boston is averaging 14.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Sami Whitcomb is averaging 9.2 points for the Storm. Loyd is averaging 23.6 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Storm: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.