Earthquake strikes Morocco
Zach Bryan arrested
See new comet
One Chip Challenge
Pelosi running for reelection

Los Angeles faces Seattle following Clarendon’s 30-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Los Angeles Sparks (16-23, 8-11 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (11-27, 8-11 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Seattle Storm after Layshia Clarendon scored 30 points in the Sparks’ 96-89 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Storm’s record in Western Conference games is 8-11. Seattle has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Other news
FILE - Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) hugs Brittney Griner after the team's WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Aug. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. Griner’s return to the WNBA after nearly 10 months in a Russian prison hasn’t always been the smoothest ride. There have been injuries. There was a break for mental health. But there have also been many moments of joy. She was welcomed by adoring crowds at nearly every WNBA arena. Individually, she played well, and was selected to play in another All-Star game. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Griner’s WNBA return not a fairytale, but there were still plenty of joyful moments
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) shoots next to Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Sabrina Ionescu breaks single-season 3-point record; Liberty win 8th straight, beating Sparks 96-89
Atlanta Dream head coach Tanisha Wright, center, draws on a whiteboard during overtime of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
WNBA playoff spots still up for grabs with less than one week left in regular season

The Sparks are 8-11 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles allows 80.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Storm defeated the Sparks 72-61 in their last matchup on Sept. 1. Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 25 points, and Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyd is scoring 24.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Storm. Ezi Magbegor is averaging 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Jordin Canada is averaging 13.3 points, six assists and 2.2 steals for the Sparks. Azura Stevens is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Sparks: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out for season (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.